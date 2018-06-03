U.S. and China threaten each other with more tariffs

A statement from Chinese officials on Sunday said that any potential deals with the U.S. “will not take effect” if President Trump goes ahead with his threatened tariff increase on Chinese goods.

The statement said, “If the United States introduces trade sanctions including a tariff increase, all the economic and trade achievements negotiated by the two parties will not take effect.” It added that negotiations should be “based on the premise” of not undertaking a “trade war.”

The warning followed a meeting between delegations led by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and China’s economic official, Vice Premier Liu He, regarding Beijing’s promise to reduce its trade surplus.

President Trump has been asking Beijing to reduce its trade surplus with the U.S., after it reached a record $375.2 billion in 2017. At the same time, Trump has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, creating tension with some allies.

However, as the meeting was underway last week, the White House reiterated its plan to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese high-tech goods, in response to alleged complaints that China pressures foreign companies to provide technology goods. The White House also plans to curb Chinese investment and purchases of high-tech goods and to limit visas for Chinese students.

Tensions with China calmed down two weeks ago, when Beijing vowed to “significantly increase” purchases of energy, farm goods, and other products and services, prompting U.S. Treasury

Secretary Steven Mnuchin to announce that the tariff increase was being postponed and the dispute was “on hold.”

President Trump has previously vowed to increase tariffs on up to $150 billion worth of Chinese goods. China has said that if that happens, it would respond by raising import duties on a $50 billion list of American goods that includes soybeans, small aircraft, and electric vehicles, among other items.

Beijing has not said how or when it would reduce its annual surplus with the U.S.

