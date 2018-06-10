U.S., Canada take jabs at each other following Trump’s G7 exit

The United States and Canada found themselves at odds on Sunday, as White House advisers questioned the motives of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, one day after President Trump called him “very dishonest and weak” and left the G7 Summit abruptly.

Trump and his economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, believe that Trudeau was trying to make Trump look weak before the upcoming summit with North Korea by requiring the U.S. to adhere to certain trade policies in response to recent American tariffs.

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

The communique to which Trump’s tweet is referring stated that the leaders of the U.S., Canada, Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Japan were in agreement about the need for “free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade.” It further said, “We strive to reduce tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers and subsidies.”

Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, told a Sunday morning talk show, “There is a special place in hell for any leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door and that’s what bad-faith Justin Trudeau did with that stunt press conference, that’s what weak dishonest Justin Trudeau did.”

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland responded in a statement that her country will respond to American tariffs reciprocally, but will continue to talk to the U.S. She added, “Canada does not conduct its diplomacy through ad hominem attacks … and we refrain particularly from ad hominem attacks when it comes from a close ally.”

The comments follow Trudeau stating in a press conference that he had rejected a U.S. demand to include a “sunset clause” in the North American trade agreement, or NAFTA, allowing a member nation to withdraw after five years. Trudeau said, “There will not be a sunset clause … we will not, cannot sign a trade deal that expires automatically every five years.”

The Canadian prime minister added that he told Trump that the discussions last week’s imposition of U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum made the talks more complicated. He added, “I highlighted directly to the president that Canadians did not take it lightly that the United States has moved forward with significant tariffs. Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but we will also not be pushed around.”

Trudeau’s office says that he did not say anything at the G7 or in a news conference that he has not said to Trump before.

According to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, “In a matter of seconds, you can destroy trust with 280 Twitter characters,” a reference to Trump’s tweets about the situation.

Trump is now set to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in Singapore on Tuesday, to discuss ways to have the North give up its nuclear arsenal, among other matters.

