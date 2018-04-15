U.S. set to announce sanctions against Russia

Russia will indeed pay a price for supporting Syria’s use of chemical weapons on its own people.

According to Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin is set to announce and detail those sanctions on Monday.

Haley said on CBS’ Sunday morning Face the Nation program that the sanctions will affect companies that have ties to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as well as chemical weapons use.

Haley cautioned that the U.S. does not seek to start a war, but to get Syria to end its chemical weapons program.

This follows President Trump’s announcement last Friday that the U.S. had launched missile strikes on Syrian targets, in response to a chemical attack last weekend on people in a town near Damascus.

