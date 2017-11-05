U2 becomes first band to use ‘Verified fan’ for ticket purchases

U2 just announced they will release their 14th studio album. FOURTEEN! Can you believe that?! The album drops December 1st, just in time for Christmas! They also announced a new tour! The 2018 North American leg of their Experience + Innocence Tour. Closest they’ll get to us in South Florida is May 28 in Atlanta at the Infinite Energy Arena.

U2 wants to ensure that their real fans get tickets to their upcoming arena tour. They don’t want the tickets to fall into the hands of re-sellers. The group will work with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for their 15 city Experience + Innocence Tour.

The pre-sales will be coordinated with U2’s fan club and Citi. Fans must register by November 18th. Fan club subscribers must sign up for their tickets by November 12th and they will be able to purchase tickets on November 14th.

Verified Fan has been used on a limited basis before for Ed Sheeran, 21 Pilots and Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway run. U2 is the first act to use the service for an entire tour. The purpose is to weed out bots and brokers buying a good amount of tickets before real fans can get theirs.

Do you like this idea? Would you be OK signing up for a fan club or another registration ahead of time if it meant you could get good concert tickets?

Listen to the first single off the upcoming album: