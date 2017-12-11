U2 scores Eighth No. 1 album on 200 chart with ‘Songs of Experience’

U2 has achieved its eighth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with Songs of Experience.

According to Nielsen Music, it achieved 186,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending December 7.

Of that sum, 180,000 were in traditional album sales.

Songs of Experience nets the biggest week for a rock album in 2017.

