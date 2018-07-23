Uber Driver Suspended After Secretly Live-Streaming Passengers

An Uber driver was caught secretly live-streaming his passengers on Twitch.

The 32-year-old, Jason Gargac, from Missouri, went by “JustSmurf” on the website. According to Gargac, he was just trying to “capture the natural interactions between myself and the passengers.”

After hearing about the story, Uber has decided to suspend Gargac from using the app.

