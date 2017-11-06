Uber revamps how it handles customer complaints of sexual assault

Uber this morning is unveiling a company-wide effort to raise awareness of sexual assault, as it revamps how it handles customer complaints.

The ride-hailing service has faced multiple allegations of criminal behavior by its drivers. A reported culture of harassment inside the company led to the resignation of its founder, Travis Kalanick, as CEO.

Uber says the new initiative will make it easier for riders to share their stories.

One thing that isn’t changing: people who file complaints still must follow up with Uber to learn results, not the other way around.

Uber users should start seeing a link to sexual assault awareness groups today, and the company is giving those groups a $5 million donation. How often do you use Uber? Has it always been a good experience?