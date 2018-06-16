Uber seeks approval for software to possibly identify drunk riders

Uber reportedly filed a patent for an artificial intelligence system which could be used to tell if passengers are drunk and potentially refuse them service.

The company’s computer scientists recently created an artificial intelligence network capable of identifying if their passengers are behaving unusually and predict when riders are drunk.

The software will rely on an algorithm to weigh factors including typos, how precisely a user clicks on links and buttons, walking speed and how long the user takes to request a ride.

Additionally, the time of day and where the ride is requested could be a factor considered.

The patent also says the service Uber provides may change as a result and drivers could be warned of a passengers ‘state,’ and able to refuse service.

The transportation application has been famously used to prevent drinking and driving.

Although it does not explicitly mention inebriation, the new software still could be used to help drivers turn down people based on behavior likely due to drinking.

Uber claims the technology’s purpose is to protect drivers saying “a travel coordination system identifies uncharacteristic user activity and may take action to reduce undesired consequences of uncharacteristic user states.”

