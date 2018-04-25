UCF Frat Suspended After Two Students are Charged in Alleged Gang-Rape

(Photo Courtesy: Orange County Jail)

University of Central Florida has suspended a fraternity after two men were arrested on gang-rape charges last weekend. The accuser says she passed out at an off campus party and woke up with two men allegedly raping her.

The alleged victim claims she went to a party at a house used by Alpha Tau Omega on Friday night, got drunk and was sexually assaulted by the two men.

Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Anthony Kirk, 20, and Jack Ryan Smith, 26.

Kirk is enrolled at UCF as a junior pre-marketing major while Smith is a sophomore pre-business major.

Both have been arrested and charged with sexual battery of an incapacitated person.

The woman told deputies that she blacked out after drinking several vodka drinks and then remembers waking up naked in a bedroom on her stomach in a queen-sized bed.

She alleges that while Smith was raping her, Kirk was forcing her to perform oral sex on him, according to the arrest report.

University officials say Alpha Tau Omega violated several rules, including furnishing alcohol to underage and noticeably intoxicated people.

The same fraternity was suspended last year over sexual battery charges against two members that were later dropped.

