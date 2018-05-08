UF President Apologizes For Aggressive Usher Who Yanked Graduating Students Off Stage

The University of Florida is apologizing for the aggressive behavior of an usher at one of the schools commencement ceremonies.

Saturday several African American students who were dancing across the stage as they celebrated getting their diplomas were yanked off stage.

Video of the aggression went viral.

University of Florida apologizes after graduates aggressively dragged off stage while receiving diplomas. @VictorOquendo has the latest: https://t.co/gabCMLBnWn pic.twitter.com/TGHOMlwNM6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 7, 2018

The African American students say they were racially targeted because they were observing a long-held tradition among black fraternities of dancing across the stage as they celebrated, while getting their diplomas.

But then a faculty member started yanking the graduates off the stage. The school is investigating the actions of the faculty member.

University President Kent Fuchs condemned the behavior, and says UF is celebrating with the students on their accomplishments.

