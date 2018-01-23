Ulta Beauty Accused Of Reselling Used Makeup

A former employee of Ulta Beauty is calling out the store for repackaging and reselling used makeup.

“So I was a former employee at Ulta and whenever a customer would return a product, we were told by managers to reseal/repackage the item and put it back on the shelf,” the former employee said on Twitter.

The former employee said this would happen with all products from makeup, to skincare to hair care, even fragrances! She even went on to tell how managers would clean items with alcohol to make them look new.

The woman says she has no beef with Ulta, but she did want to warn people against using used makeup. Ulta has died the claims and said they don’t allow used products to be resold.

Who do you believe the former employee or the company?