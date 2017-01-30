The Ultimate Bon Jovi Experience!

It’s almost as good as being in the band! Check out the incredible prize we have for you! It starts with a Digital Download of the new Bon Jovi album, This House is Not For Sale. Plus, QUALIFY for the Grand Prize, the Bon Jovi “Knock Out” Ultimate VIP Experience for 2, at BB&T Center on Sunday, February 12th!

o Winner + guest will receive :

• Ticket in First Row

• Custom Bon Jovi Concert Chair – you sit in it for the show and then take it home with you!

• Behind The Scenes Tour: Tour the inner workings of Bon Jovi’s tour production. Find out what it takes to produce the tour and take it from city to city.

• VIP Preshow reception and lounge – party like a rock star!

• VIP Preshow Food/Appetizers and Beverages

• Prizes and Giveaways (including memorabilia and limited edition items)

• Preshow Party with Music playing your favorite Bon Jovi hits, and more

• On-site VIP Host

• Designated VIP Check In Area

• Litho Autographed by Jon Bon Jovi

• Exclusive Backstage with JBJ Leather Bag

• Tour Program

• Exclusive USB Bracelet with access to a live show digital download

• Exclusive Guitar Pick Tin Set

• Access to VIP Merchandise Booth that includes Exclusive Merchandise.

• $75 merchandise voucher redeemable in the online store

• Commemorative Laminate and Lanyard

Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected & announced on Monday, February 6th!