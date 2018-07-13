Unbearable Chaos at Build-a-Bear Promotional Event

Stuffed animal retailer Build-A-Bear Workshops attempted a major promotional event Thursday but it left thousands of customers frustrated and upset.

The “Pay Your Age” promotion at Build-A-Bear Workshop Stores caused so much chaos from coast to coast yesterday that the company had to shut it down.

Long lines and frayed tempers were reported in New York City, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston and suburban Detroit.

At a Midtown Manhattan location, a woman said she and her eight-year-old boy waited five hours to get in and pay eight-bucks to build a bear.

Build-A-Bear has apologized and is offering $15 vouchers for kids to get stuffed animals another day.

Build-A-Bear was forced to turn customers away after an onslaught of people came to take advantage of its “pay your age” promotion. https://t.co/TcDvWfIyMm pic.twitter.com/sGbAzGD3xc — CNN (@CNN) July 12, 2018

The company calling the response overwhelming and unprecedented, many guests turned away due to crowd safety concerns.

