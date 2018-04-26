Union Votes “No Confidence” for Sheriff Scott Israel

A union representing one-quarter of the Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say they have no confidence in their leader Sheriff Scott Israel in a 534-94 vote.

The vote does not impact his status in office because he is an elected official but could force state officials including the office of Gov. Rick Scott to consider possible actions against the two-term sheriff.

The International Union of Police Association took a vote of their members from Sunday through Wednesday, asking each of their 1,300 deputies whether they still have confidence in Sheriff Scott Israel’s ability to remain in charge of the department.

In the wake of the tragic Valentines Day shooting which claimed the lives of 17 people at Parkland High School, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, 534 out of the 628 who voted say they no longer have confidence in Sheriff Israel.

However, earlier this week BSO’s largest union, the Federation of Public Employees, announced its support for Sheriff Scott Israel.

Scott Israel will join Bill and Jen on Friday morning at 8:35 to respond to the No Confidence Vote.

