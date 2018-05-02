United banning several pets from flying

United Airlines is changing its polocies when it comes to your pets. The airline announced is joining forces with the American Humane Society. United claims that this is “to improve the well-being of all pets that travel on United.”

The policy goes into effect on June 18th and certain breeds will no longer be welcomed. These include breeds such as pit bulls, bulldogs, and mastiffs. You can read more banned breeds here

A company spokesperson said United is “doing this to further minimize risk and ensure the comfort of pets we fly.” Dogs and cats will also be the only animals permitted to fly moving forward.

United previously took on all animals such as foxes, reptiles, and big cats.

