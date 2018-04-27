UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT REVEALS THE FIRST ORIGINAL CONTENT HAUNTED HOUSE COMING TO HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS 2018

Universal Orlando Resort announced Dead Exposure: Patient Zero as the first original content haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2018.

The twisted minds behind Halloween Horror Nights are bringing a fan favorite house back in an all-new terrifying way with Dead Exposure: Patient Zero. Guests will be thrust into Paris in 1982, where a virus is turning people into vicious zombies. As they try to escape the living dead, they will be engulfed in darkness where they will only see what’s lurking in the shadows under bright flashes of UV lights. But beware – guests will never know where someone or something may be hiding…

For more information about Dead Exposure: Patient Zero, check out the Universal Orlando Blog.

Halloween Horror Nights 2018 runs select nights from September 14 to November 3. Additional details about this horrifying event will be revealed soon. For more information, and to book select tickets and vacation packages, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com/