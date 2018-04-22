Update: Good Samaritan wrestles naked gunman at Waffle House

Four people are dead and three others are wounded, after a man opened fire in a Waffle House in Nashville early Sunday morning.

Police stated he was only wearing a green jacket with nothing underneath.

Another customer, 29-year-old James Shaw, Jr., was able to wrestle the rifle out of the hands of the gunman, who then fled on foot naked. Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois has been identified as the person of interest.

Investigators say he is dressed now and possibly at a nearby complex. They added on Sunday afternoon that he came to the Waffle House armed with “a lot of firepower.”

They also said that he was arrested last July for being in a restricted area near the White House.

At this time, there is still no motive for the shooting.

