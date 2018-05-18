Update:10 Dead in Texas School Shooting, Student Suspect in Custody
Nine students and one teacher are dead following a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Galveston, Texas this morning.

According to a new report from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the majority of the victims are said to be students. 10 others were also injured including a school resource officer and an officer responding to the scene.

The shooter is in custody and has been identified by the Harris County Sheriff as 17 student Dimitrios Pagourtzis. Authorities have detained a second person, however, it is not clear how they were involved.

Explosive devices have been found in the high school and around the area and they want people to stay away any suspicious item and call 911.

It isn’t known if any bombs went off in the school.

A dozen people including a district police officer, were injured in the attack.

The sheriff’s office tweeted they’re working a “multiple-casualty incident” at Santa Fe High.

A student at Sante Fe High School in Galveston Texas told ABC News that the shooter walked into her art classroom with a shotgun and shot a female student in the leg around 7:40 CT but they were able to escape through a back door in the classroom, though this report has not been confirmed by police.

The ATF is responding to Sante Fe High School for the active shooter situation.

Another student said she believed it was just a matter of time before her school became the next incident because it’s been happening everywhere.

Authorities have evacuated with school that contains approximately 1400 students, however, there has been several reports of possible explosives found on and off campus.
Students outside of the building were patted down, and searched before they were given their belongings and allowed to leave the campus to meet their parents.

President Trump has since released a statement regarding the mass shooting:

However, Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg weighed in saying the politicians will only pretend to care to raise their approval ratings.

