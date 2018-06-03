UPDATED: School district, parents debate security as Jimmy Fallon speaks to MSD grads

Improved security in Broward schools will include assailant training and mandatory ID badges for all students and staff, according to a message sent to parents over the weekend from Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Runcie wrote in the email, “As we approach the end of what has been a heartbreaking school year, we remain focused on building strength as a community and finding ways to heal together.”

Still, parents of the victims from February’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which is prompting these changes, say the proposed actions are not enough.

They cite that the letter does not address problems created by automatically locking doors during February’s massacre.

Casey Becher, whose twins attend the school, says, “A lot of things they are proposing wouldn’t have changed much. They don’t address anything at all about how these kids were trapped.”

However, Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, was killed in the shooting and would have graduated this weekend, said that the letter demonstrated that the School Board is putting thought into security matters.

He added, “Our number one priority as a family is to make sure that no other family has to experience this pain. We don’t think the plan goes far enough, we hope to work with the School Board to continue to make schools safer.”

Another parent, Rachel Cunningham, is looking forward to the changes being implemented quickly. She explains, “The community has had to consistently pressure the district to move things along at a much swifter and more reasonable pace.”

The school district is using an independent security company to recommend security changes.

Meanwhile, at Sunday’s graduation for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Manuel Oliver accepted his son’s diploma, as did the family members of three other seniors killed, including Nicholas Dworet, Meadow Pollack, and Carmen Schentrup. NBC “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon gave an emotional speech at the ceremony, telling the graduates, “You’re not the future, You’re the present,” in reference to the #NeverAgain gun control campaign in which many of the school’s students have become active since the massacre.

The school’s principal, Ty Thompson, tweeted this message ahead of the graduation ceremony:

On Monday at 11 a.m., Broward County Mayor Beam Furr and Sunrise Mayor Mike Ryan will also present a new report of recommendations for school and public safety during a press conference at Parkland City Hall. The report, which was developed by a Broward League of Cities Task Force, is the first comprehensive analysis of school and public safety since February’s shooting.

