UPDATED: Sources Say Professor was FBI Informant In Trump Campaign, as Trump Demands New Investigation

Stefan Halper, a 73-year-old left-wing Cambridge University professor with connections to U.S. and British intelligence officials, has been identified as an agent who served as an FBI spy on President Trump’s 2016 election campaign, just as Trump predicted on Friday:

Reports are there was indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president. It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a “hot” Fake News story. If true – all time biggest political scandal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

On Sunday afternoon, Trump followed with this tweet:

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

The story is being reported by multiple news organizations, which say that Halper met with Trump’s campaign advisers, Carter Page and George Papadopoulos, starting two summers ago. Halper had served in the Nixon, Ford, and Reagan administrations.

The revelation comes following Papadopoulos’ guilty plea for lying to the FBI. Additionally, Page has been under a federal surveillance warrant.

Sources say that Halper’s meetings with Page began in July 2016 in Britain. The professor also met with Sam Clovis, Trump’s campaign co-chair, in August of that year, to offer to serve as a foreign policy adviser, according to The Washington Post, which reported the story this week without naming Halper.

Several days later, Halper allegedly e-mailed Papadopoulos, offering him $3,000 and a trip to London, under the guise of writing about energy in the eastern Mediterranean.

Records also show that Halper received $282,000 in 2016 and $129,000 in 2017 from a think tank affiliated with the Department of Defense.

In addition to the current situation with the FBI, Halper has numerous connections to the CIA. He is the son-in-law of a former deputy director of the agency. He also served on George H.W. Bush’s 1980 presidential campaign. Bush had previously been a CIA director.

In 1984, when Bush became Reagan’s running mate, Halper was among several who were implicated in a scandal in which CIA officials provided information to the Republican Party about the Carter administration.

Meanwhile, former Trump adviser Roger Stone told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that he is ready to be indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Stone explained that although he has not been contacted by investigators, he thinks the probe is an attempt to silence or punish the President’s supporters, rather than to look into possible Russian collusion.

The post UPDATED: Sources Say Professor was FBI Informant In Trump Campaign, as Trump Demands New Investigation appeared first on 850 WFTL.