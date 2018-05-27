UPDATED: Subtropical storm Alberto covers Florida in rain

Subtropical storm Alberto is gaining strength as it moves north through the Gulf of Mexico, with the potential for landfall on Monday west of the Panhandle and east of New Orleans as a tropical storm with projected winds of 65mph.

As of Sunday at 5 p.m., the storm had sustained winds of 50mph. It was still moving in a north-northwest direction at a speed of about 12 miles per hour, and was 165 miles west of Tampa.

A chance of fast-moving tornadoes also remains in all of Florida, but local areas are at a marginal risk for severe weather, according to the storm prediction center.

Additionally, a flood watch is in effect in our area until Monday at 8 p.m., as we are still expecting 3 to 7 inches of rain.

Florida Governor Rick Scott issued a State of Emergency on Saturday. It remains effective until the storm has passed.

