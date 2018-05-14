Uproar Over Tiger at Miami Prom

The tale of a tiger at a Miami prom is causing an uproar.

Christopher Columbus High School in Miami-Dade is defending its controversial prom guest, a caged tiger.

The cat appeared in a cage for a few minutes at last week’s jungle-themed prom, “Welcome to the Jungle” at the Doubletree Hilton Miami Airport Convention Center.

Some at the prom thought it was animal abuse, but the school says the tiger was never in danger, was always accompanied by handlers and was only displayed for a few minutes.

A ‘Zoo Miami’ spokesman tells the “Miami Herald” the tiger looks stressed in the pictures he saw, and he wonders what the school was thinking.

