US Border Patrol Catches Four Immigrants Coming Ashore on Singer Island
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 20, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

Riviera Beach police said Four illegal immigrants were captured on Singer Island overnight night and turned to U.S. Border Patrol.

They were found on the 5400 block of Ocean Drive around 8:30 p.m. and turned into U.S. Border Patrol. It’s unclear what nationality the immigrants are.

Right now there is a multi-agency search to find others who may have come ashore.

Riviera Beach police, U.S. Border Patrol and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) are working together to find others.

Officials say they are not sure of their country of origin.

