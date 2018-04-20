US Border Patrol Catches Four Immigrants Coming Ashore on Singer Island

Riviera Beach police said Four illegal immigrants were captured on Singer Island overnight night and turned to U.S. Border Patrol.

They were found on the 5400 block of Ocean Drive around 8:30 p.m. and turned into U.S. Border Patrol. It’s unclear what nationality the immigrants are.

Right now there is a multi-agency search to find others who may have come ashore.

HAPPENING NOW: Four illegal immigrants have been captured on Singer island in Riviera Beach. Right now there is a multiagency search for others that may have landed on Florida’s shores. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/dU65nx4dZ7 — Vincent Crivelli (@VincentCrivelli) April 20, 2018

Riviera Beach police, U.S. Border Patrol and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) are working together to find others.

Officials say they are not sure of their country of origin.

