The US Coast Guard has unloaded six tons of cocaine in Port Everglades this afternoon.

The Coast Guard says the drugs are from six separate drug smuggling interceptions of boats off the coasts of Central America, South America, and Mexico, between February and April.

The Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf seized an estimated 1,653 pounds of cocaine during one drug stop.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Bear seized more than 6000 pounds of cocaine in two drug stops.

And the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James seized 4,313 pounds of cocaine in three drug stops.

According to the Coast Guard, the street value of the drugs is an estimated $179 million.

The post US Coast Guard Off Loads Six Tons of Cocaine at Port Everglades appeared first on 850 WFTL.