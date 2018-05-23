US Coast Guard Searches for Passenger Who Fell Off Cruise Ship in Gulf of Mexico
By 850 WFTL
|
May 23, 2018

Another passenger has fallen overboard from a cruise ship off of Florida.

This time a search is underway in the Gulf of Mexico for a North Carolina man who fell overboard from a cruise ship sailing out of Tampa.

The Coast Guard says 50-year-old Brian Lamonds was discovered missing from the Carnival Paradise late last night.

The ship was about 85 miles west of Fort Myers.

Aircraft from Clearwater and Miami and a cutter from Key West have been assisting in the search.

