US Coast Guard Searches for Passenger Who Fell Off Cruise Ship in Gulf of Mexico

Another passenger has fallen overboard from a cruise ship off of Florida.

This time a search is underway in the Gulf of Mexico for a North Carolina man who fell overboard from a cruise ship sailing out of Tampa.

Coast Guard searching for 50-year-old man reported missing from a Carnival cruise ship on Tuesday. https://t.co/CAWJTqxW6e pic.twitter.com/4pNaZNk4ir — ABC News (@ABC) May 23, 2018

The Coast Guard says 50-year-old Brian Lamonds was discovered missing from the Carnival Paradise late last night.

The ship was about 85 miles west of Fort Myers.

Aircraft from Clearwater and Miami and a cutter from Key West have been assisting in the search.

