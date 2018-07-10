Tuesday, the United States embassy in the London issued an alert advising Americans in England to exercise caution during President Trump’s scheduled visit later this week.

The ‘demonstration alert’ asks Americans to “keep a low profile” and “exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings that may become violent.”

The request comes as Trump is expected to meet multiple protests during his first visit to the United Kingdom since taking office.

Thousands of people are expected to protest Trump in the wake of his trip to the United Kingdom.

A giant “Trump” baby blimp which was approved by London city officials will reportedly fly over Parliament as one of the planned demonstrations.

Activist behind “Trump baby” blimp, which is expected to fly over Parliament during Pres. Trump’s UK visit this week, tells @mollymhunter: “We felt this would be an effective form of protest against such a famously thin-skinned president. And guess what? It has been.” pic.twitter.com/YdT4lEY1MK — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2018

The U.S. President will reportedly avoid London for the duration of his UK trip.

The post US embassy advises Americans in London to exercise caution during Trump’s visit appeared first on 850 WFTL.