US Embassy in Israel Set to Move to Jerusalem on Monday

First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who both serve as senior White House advisors, have arrived in Israel for Monday’s opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

President Trump, who decided earlier this year to recognize Jerusalem, rather than Tel Aviv, as Israel’s capital and to therefore move the embassy to Jerusalem, will make a statement via video link. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will attend in person.

The move of the embassy coincides with Israel’s 70th anniversary. It also demonstrates that Israel considers Jerusalem as its “eternal and undivided” capital, despite Palestinians laying claim to East Jerusalem, which Israel has occupied since 1967, as the capital of a future state.

As a result, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls the move a reason to celebrate, while Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas refers to it as the “slap of the century.”

On Monday, a temporary embassy will open inside the existing US consulate building in Jerusalem, until a larger site is found so that the entire embassy can then be moved from Tel Aviv.

The European Union has objected to the move. Thus, most EU ambassadors will not attend Monday’s event. However, representatives from Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic, are expected to attend, as will the presidents of Guatemala and Paraguay, who have also decided to move their embassies to Jerusalem.

Political activist Laura Loomer, who is in Israel for the historic event, will offer first-hand perspective and analysis live on 850 WFTL with Bill and Jennifer on Monday morning at 8:05 a.m.

