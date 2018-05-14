US Embassy Opens in Jerusalem

It is a promise kept by President Donald Trump as the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem is opening today.

U.S.-Israel Ambassador David Friedman called it an historic day.

President Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel last December.

He also announced plans to start moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“This city and its entire nation is a testament to the unbreakable spirit of the Jewish people,” says @realDonaldTrump at US embassy inauguration ceremony in #Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/tUplgULaPI — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) May 14, 2018

President Trump took to Twitter this morning to call it “A great day for Israel.”

Big day for Israel. Congratulations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

Israel applauded Trump’s decision but some other U.S. allies strongly argued against it.

They warned that it could provoke violence and further destabilize the volatile Middle East.

More than 50 U.S. diplomats will staff the Jerusalem embassy and the operation is expected to grow in coming months.

