US Embassy Opens in Jerusalem
By 850 WFTL
|
May 14, 2018 @ 11:00 AM

It is a promise kept by President Donald Trump as the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem is opening today.

U.S.-Israel Ambassador David Friedman called it an historic day.

President Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel last December.

He also announced plans to start moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

President Trump took to Twitter this morning to call it “A great day for Israel.”

Israel applauded Trump’s decision but some other U.S. allies strongly argued against it.

They warned that it could provoke violence and further destabilize the volatile Middle East.

More than 50 U.S. diplomats will staff the Jerusalem embassy and the operation is expected to grow in coming months.

The post US Embassy Opens in Jerusalem appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Traffic ALERT: I-95 Southbound OPEN in Boca Raton SCOTUS: Sports Betting? You Bet Uproar Over Tiger at Miami Prom, Principal Apologizes The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/14/18 Tropical Disturbance Spawns Tornado Warnings for South Florida Uproar Over Tiger at Miami Prom
Comments