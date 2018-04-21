US Senator makes history by casting vote with baby on Senate floor

Thursday, history was made in Washington D.C after Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth brought her 10-day old daughter Maile to cast her vote on the Senate floor.

Senator Duckworth is no stranger to firsts!

She is the first disabled woman elected to Congress, the first US Senator to give birth while in office and Thursday she became the first Senator to bring her baby to the floor during a vote.

Her daughter Maile now joins her mother in firsts as the first baby to appear on the floor of the US Senate during a vote.

A rule change voted in Wednesday now allows Senators to bring children under 1-years-old to the floor and to breastfeed during votes.

