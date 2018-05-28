US team in North Korea for possible Singapore Summit preparation

Sunday, a United States team traveled to North Korea in preparation for a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un which is suppose to take place June 12 in Singapore (Singapore Summit), according to reports.

Additional reports say a team of US officials focused on the logistics for a potential summit also left this weekend for Singapore.

The summit was abruptly canceled Thursday by President Trump who, in a letter to Kim Jong Un, cited hostile comments from top North Korean officials and concerns about the country’s commitment to giving up its nuclear weapons.

In response to Trump’s cancellation, North Korea expressed regret towards the US President’s decision but the country said it appreciated his willingness to sit down with Kim Jong Un and that they were still willing to meet.

Friday, Trump spoke to reporters about the pending Singapore Summit saying “it was a very nice statement,” and that the US is in talks about the previously canceled Summit.

Saturday evening, Trump reportedly said, “we’re looking at June 12th in Singapore. That hasn’t changed.”

The White House has not released an official statement confirming that the Singapore Summit is indeed back on but US teams have reportedly been sent to both North Korea and Singapore ahead of the pending Summit.

