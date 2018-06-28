USCG Restores Offshore Radio Traffic in South Florida

It is safe to go boating off the South Florida coast now that offshore radio traffic is up and running again.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami reports communication has been restored along the South Florida coast Thursday morning…so you can call the USCG if you need help.

.@USCG offshore radio communications restored along South Florida coast. Read more here https://t.co/IiwUw117U4 pic.twitter.com/cb8SvQu2SA — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 28, 2018

Officials say crews were not able to monitor radio traffic offshore and urged mariners to be careful throughout the Miami Captain of the Port Zone, which included the ports and waterways surrounding Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and the Miami areas.

