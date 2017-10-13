Usher joins James Corden for a ‘Sexy Male Vocals Riff-off’ on ‘The Late Late Show’

On the Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday night, host James Corden complained to bandleader Reggie Watts that there just aren’t any sexy male vocalists anymore, except for himself.

James said, “I feel like there aren’t male artists out there doing sensual soulful vocals any more, you know? Like it’s not sexy any more, you know? Like I’ve done my part, I’m bringing sexy back.”

Then Usher, a guest on the night’s show, appeared and the audience went nuts.

Then Usher introduced the a capella group, the Filharmonic and the showdown began.

James kicked it off with a sweet version of K-Ci and Jo Jo’s “All My Life,” after which Usher joked, “This is going to be easier than I thought.”

Then Usher brought the house down with his version of Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy Mercy Me.”

They closed with a cover of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.” Did you see it? Do you think James Corden is hilarious?

