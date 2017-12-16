USPS Honor John Lennon With Stamp

The USPS has announced it will add a John Lennon stamp to it’s Music Icon Series.

The Music Icon stamp series started in 2013, with Tejano performer Lydia Mendoza. Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Janis Joplin, and Jimi Hendrix are other artists that have been featured in the series.

“The artists represent diverse types and eras of music with panes that feature the artist’s logo making each issue like a record label release.” says the USPS.

The Postal Service has strict guidelines for the Music Icon series which include that American or American related subjects be featured, and starting in 2018, proposals for consideration will be considered 3 years following his or her death.

Do you have an artist that you think should be featured on a stamp that meets the criteria?

The @USPS will honor @johnlennon with a 2018 stamp in its Music Icons series, joining previous legends: https://t.co/1Rl6etVtnP pic.twitter.com/EN8ndzuLl3 — Best Classic Bands (@BestClassicBnds) December 14, 2017