Valentine’s Day Is Going To The Dogs

Don’t have a date for tonight? Not to worry, the Westminster Kennel Dog Show and all its cuteness can be your date. Nearly 3,000 canines from more than 200 countries are competing in the show, which ends tonight with Best OF Show crowned. And this year’s show is full of firsts: The American Hairless Terrier, the Pumi, and the Sloughi will take part for the first time, and the “Meet the Breeds” event over the weekend welcomed some feline friends. ( the St Bernard pictured is Jennifer’s dog…no, he’s not part of the show!)