Van Strikes Crowd in Toronto, 9 Dead, 16 Injured

A white rental van ran into a crowd on people on Yonge Street in Toronto at around 1:30 PM Monday afternoon killing 9 and injuring more than a dozen.

CBC reports the driver of the Ryder van is in custody. The driver attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by police less than mile from the scene. He apparently pointed a gun at police as they approached him but was ultimately arrested without further incident

#BREAKING Police arresting driver of white van – video shows driver with a weapon in hand pretending to draw it on police.#torontoattack @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/mCeNFkmk6B — Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) April 23, 2018

#BREAKING Moments after hitting multiple pedestrians with the white van – the driver pulls what looks like a gun on police. No shots are fired. @TPS arrest him. #TorontoAttack @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/piyGfeOder — Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) April 23, 2018

The area of Yonge Street near Finch Avenue East in downtown Toronto where the incident occurred is shutdown as police investigate.

Prime Minister Justine Trudeau has been informed and is monitoring the situation. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected,” Trudeau said.

The motive for the incident is not clear

This is a developing story…

