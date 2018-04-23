Van Strikes Crown in Toronto, Multiple Injuries Reported
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 23, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

A white rental van ran into a crowd on people on Yonge Street in Toronto at around 1:30 PM Monday afternoon.

Between 8 and 10 people have been injured, police and EMS are on the scene. Witnesses are telling local media that there are several fatalities as well.

CBC reports the driver of the Ryder van is in custody.

The driver attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by police less than mile from the scene.

The area of Yonge Street near Finch Avenue East in downtown Toronto where the incident occurred is shutdown as police investigate.

Prime Minister Justine Trudeau has been informed and is monitoring the situation. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected,” Trudeau said.

It is not know if this was a deliberate act or an accident.

This is a developing story…

The post Van Strikes Crown in Toronto, Multiple Injuries Reported appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

Van Strikes Crowd in Toronto, 9 Dead, 16 Injured Accused Waffle House Gunman in Custody Accused “Killer Grandma” to be Extradited to Florida Police Taser Unruly Passenger on Flight From Miami to Chicago Former Dolphin Kicker Misses Mark by Holding a Gun in Daughter’s Prom Photo 30 Vehicles Disabled with Flat Tires From Steel Rods on I-95 in Lake Worth
Comments