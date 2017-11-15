Vegetarian diets can reduce heart disease risk by almost 50 percent

As you get ready to participate in the Palm Beach Heart Walk on Saturday, this is something to think about….

Research from the American Heart Association indicates that plant-based diets might be the best choice to reduce heart failure, even for people that haven’t previously had cardiac conditions.

Scientists looked at five different dietary plans to determine which cut heart failure risk the most: convenience (including fast food and pasta), plant-based, sweets, Southern (which included sweet beverages and fried foods) and alcohol/salads. People who consumed mostly produce decreased their risk of heart failure by 42 percent.

“Eating a diet mostly of dark green leafy plants, fruits, beans, whole grains and fish, while limiting processed meats, saturated fats, trans fats, refined carbohydrates and foods high in added sugars is a heart-healthy lifestyle and may specifically help prevent heart failure if you don’t already have it,” study co-author Dr. Kyla Lara, an internal medicine specialist, said in a statement.