Venus Williams invests millions in startup that empowers women

Venus Williams, a world-renowned tennis champion, is one of many investors investing millions of dollars into a unique woman-owned company called Ellevest. Ellevest is a digital investing platform and app that empowers women financially and helps them save for retirement. The founder of the company, Sallie Krawcheck, is known as one of the top women on Wall Street. Based in New York City, Ellevest helps women to get started with investing, but unlike other male-dominated companies, no minimum amount of money is required to get started. In addition, Ellevest makes the investing process very simple and easy to follow. Are you saving for retirement?