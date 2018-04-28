Vero Beach puppy shot in the chest – shooter not charged

A puppy owner is furious after her neighbor who shot her puppy in the chest was not charged.

Daisy, the puppy, survived the shooting and is still running and playing, but will live with a bullet lodged inside of her.

Sharon Jenkins, Daisy’s owner, said the veterinarians recommended leaving the bullet in the dog because the surgery to remove it was too much of a risk.

Jenkin’s neighbor, Bobby Parker, shot Daisy in the chest claiming he was in fear for his life after she had escaped her owners home and ran onto his property.

However, the incident report indicates that Parker was in no real danger citing that the shooting happened after Parker ran inside the home, got his gun and then came back outside.

Deputy’s on the scene suggested charges against Parker saying in the report, that he “discharged a firearm recklessly and was in no immediate danger.”

However, the State’s Attorney declined to file charges stating “Parker did not have to retreat his own property, and the shooting wasn’t reckless or negligent.

Daisy’s owner Jenkins received a citation from Animal Control for the dog escaping.

CBS12 reports both sides of the story:

