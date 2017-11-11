Veterans Day deals as we salute our military

A lot of retailers are showing love to Veterans and Active Duty military for Veterans Day.

Restaurants like Applebee’s, Hooters, Texas Roadhouse, Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, Red Lobster, Outback, Fridays and Chili’s are offering some sort of discount this weekend when you present your military I.D.

National Parks are waiving entry fees for Veterans on November 11th and 12th.

There are countless other places around the country offering freebies or discounts. Here’s a list of some great local deals just for our vets!

Great Deals Just for Veterans

US National Park Service

Free Veterans Day Admission The U.S. National Park Service is waiving fees at most of its day-use recreation sites over the Veterans Day holiday weekend. Go online to find a national forest or grassland near you.

Great Clips Free Haircut

On Veterans Day, customers who come in for a haircut at any U.S. Great Clips salon will receive a free haircut card to give to an active/inactive/retired military member of any branch, including the National Guard. Veterans can also visit any U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to get either a free haircut that day or to pick up a free haircut card to use later. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 31.

Home Depot

A 10% discount is also offered to all other military veterans on Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.

Lowes Home Improvement

Lowes offers 10% off to all veterans and active duty service members every day by signing up for a MyLowes card (not a credit card). We list Lowes here since this is a recent change where Veterans Day used to be one of the few days a year when the 10% discount was offered.

Walgreens

Offering a 20% discount to all Veterans, Active duty military, and their immediate families, on Veterans Day 2016. Must present a Walgreens Rewards card and valid Military ID or proof of service to receive the discount on eligible items.

Denny’s

Free ‘Build Your Own Grand Slam’ on Friday, Nov. 10 from 5 a.m. to noon.

Applebee’s

Free meal available.

California Pizza Kitchen

Free pizza and beverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Cici’s Pizza

Free pizza buffet on Saturday.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Free donut on Saturday.

Hooters

Free meal with purchase of beverage on Saturday.

Little Caesars Pizza

Free $5 Hot-n-Ready lunch combo on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Macaroni Grill

Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti on Saturday.

Outback Steakhouse

Free Bloomin’ Onion and drink on Saturday. Also, November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and, beginning November 17, military, firefighters and law enforcement will receive 10% off their check.

Red Lobster

Free appetizer or dessert on Satuday.

Red Robin

Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Saturday.

Starbucks

Free tall brewed coffee on Saturday. For every Starbucks VIA® Instant purchase made on starbucks.com/shop in the U.S., Starbucks will make a matching donation of Starbucks VIA® Instant to the USO.

Texas Roadhouse

Free lunch, beverage and sides on Saturday.

TGI Fridays

Free lunch item up to $12 on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.