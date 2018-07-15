A man has died after being stabbed in Riviera Beach on Saturday evening, just as authorities announce that they have charged a suspect with his murder.

Riviera Beach Police have arrested 27-year-old Douglas Stennett for the murder of 21-year-old Romario Joseph.

Stennett told police that he stabbed Joseph in his vehicle on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Australian Avenue because he thought the man had threatened to shoot him.

Stennett, who is charged with second-degree homicide, will make his first court appearance on Monday.

Since the investigation is still active, anyone with information is asked to contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at (561) 845-4123 or Palm Beach County CrimeStoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

The post Victim Dies After Riviera Beach Stabbing; Suspect Arrested appeared first on 850 WFTL.