Victim Of Local Shooting ID’d
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 23, 2018 @ 4:03 PM

Authorities have identified the victim of Saturday night’s shooting near North Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach as 27-year-old Randall Cleveland .

Deputies say Cleveland was traveling on Haverhill road when a suspect opened fire from another vehicle on the south side of the road before driving away.

Another victim was also shot during the incident and is receiving treatment at this time.

Not much is known about the incident, however, authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS .

