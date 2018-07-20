VIDEO: 13 Dead Four Missing After Duck Boat Sinks in Missouri Lake

At least 13 people are confirmed dead after their duck boat capsized and sank yesterday evening near Branson, Missouri during a thunderstorm.

Children are believed to be among the dead.

There are 14 survivors and life jackets were on board the duck boat that was swamped by waves that were kicked up by 70mph winds from the storm.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said Thursday that stormy weather likely made the boat capsize. Another duck boat on the lake made it safely back to shore.

Steve Lindenberg, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Springfield, Missouri, said the agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Branson area Thursday evening. Lindenberg said winds reached speeds of more than 60 mph (100 kph).

Another seven people were hurt and four more remain unaccounted for this morning.

My deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved in the terrible boat accident which just took place in Missouri. Such a tragedy, such a great loss. May God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2018

The victims were aboard the amphibious vehicle on Table Rock Lake as a line of thunderstorms moved through the area.

11 dead, 5 missing after Missouri duck boat sinks in stormy weather https://t.co/QV2ypm2ZBF pic.twitter.com/MYB2MpI4Go — WHAS11 News (@WHAS11) July 20, 2018

