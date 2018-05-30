VIDEO: Broward Mother and Daughter Uninjured After Fiery Gas Station Crash

A mother and daughter are lucky to be alive after their car slammed into a gas pump at a Lauderhill Chevron station and burst into flames Monday afternoon.

The two are fine after they say an 18-wheeler hit their car, causing the mother to over-correct and lose control of her car careening into the gas pump at the pump at a gas station on State Road 7 and Northwest 16th Street.

“When we tried to go this lane hit us and it is so hard it made us crash by accident,” said Roxanne Desravines, 11, who was in the back seat when the crash happened.

The crash is under investigation, but initial reports indicate the driver doesn’t know whether she hit the gas pedal or the brakes after the initial crash.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after the crash and put out the fire.

Fortunately, the quick-thinking gas station clerk pressed the emergency fuel “shutoff” button to stop all operations and stop the flow the gas to the pumps.

“I just feel like God saved my life because I was feeling like I was going to die inside because I can’t open the counter,” said Arif Rahman, who was behind the counter when the crash happened and said he was briefly trapped.

There were no injuries and an investigation is ongoing, fire officials said.

