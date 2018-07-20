VIDEO: Eleven Dead Five Missing After Duck Boat Sinks in Missouri Lake
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

At least eleven people are confirmed dead after their duck boat capsized and sank yesterday evening near Branson, Missouri during a thunderstorm.

Children are believed to be among the dead.

Another seven people were hurt and five more remain unaccounted for this morning.

The victims were aboard the amphibious vehicle on Table Rock Lake as a line of thunderstorms moved through the area.

The post VIDEO: Eleven Dead Five Missing After Duck Boat Sinks in Missouri Lake appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

NFL Says “Hold On” After Dolphins Announce Punishment for Anthem Protesters The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/20/18 Vladimir Putin is Coming to Washington 10-year-old Delray Beach Boy Shot in Drive-By Feud Obama calls for more female leadership – “men have been getting on my nerves” Putin to possibly visit U.S. this fall, says White House
Comments