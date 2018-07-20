VIDEO: Eleven Dead Five Missing After Duck Boat Sinks in Missouri Lake

At least eleven people are confirmed dead after their duck boat capsized and sank yesterday evening near Branson, Missouri during a thunderstorm.

Children are believed to be among the dead.

Another seven people were hurt and five more remain unaccounted for this morning.

The victims were aboard the amphibious vehicle on Table Rock Lake as a line of thunderstorms moved through the area.

11 dead, 5 missing after Missouri duck boat sinks in stormy weather https://t.co/QV2ypm2ZBF pic.twitter.com/MYB2MpI4Go — WHAS11 News (@WHAS11) July 20, 2018

