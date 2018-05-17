VIDEO: Florida Teacher Drowns Caged Raccoons While Student Watch

A Florida agriculture teacher, Dewie Brewton, is on paid administrative leave after being accused of drowning two raccoons in front of his science class.

The Forest High School teacher in Marion County lowered two raccoons in cages into trash cans filled with water after the animals killed some chickens that the students were raising for class.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating the incident. School district officials say while the teacher’s actions are certainly questionable, they’ve been told by law enforcement he may not have done anything illegal.

According to one student’s mother her son shot the video of the drownings and came home upset about what happened to the raccoons.

District officials say they did not have previous problems with Brewton in the 34 years he has worked on and off for the district.

