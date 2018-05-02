Video: Man Sets Himself on Fire at Miami Gardens Gas Station
By 850 WFTL
|
May 2, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

WSVN in Miami released horrifying cellphone video of a man who doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire in Miami Gardens Tuesday evening.

Miami Gardens Police, Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched just before 7:40 p.m. to a Caraf Oil gas station in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 157th Street.

Officials on the scene said the man bought $4 to $5 worth of gas, doused himself with gasoline and then set himself on fire at the gas station as an apparent suicide attempt.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition but witnesses report the victim was talking as he was transported.

 

