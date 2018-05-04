There is a backlash over what appears to be an excessive force arrest caught on a cellphone camera of a Miami police officer kicking a suspect in the head while he was already on the ground in handcuffs.

The arrest began with a car chase with the suspect in a stolen car.

Then, as you can see in the video, once the suspect is apprehended and on the ground in cuffs, one officer runs up and kicks him in the head.

The Miami Police Chief says that is a clear violation of department policy and the incident is under investigation by the State Attorney’s office.

The woman who recorded the incident on her cell phone wants to remain anonymous. She says she’s shocked by the officer’s actions against the suspect who clearly had surrendered.

The officer has been suspended but not fired pending the investigation.

The suspect is described as an “habitual offender” who is charged with eluding police and grand theft.

The post VIDEO: Miami Cop Caught on Camera Kicking Handcuffed Suspect in the Head appeared first on 850 WFTL.