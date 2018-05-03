The military plane that crashed in Georgia Wednesday morning, killing nine people, was on its last flight after decades of service.

Surveillance video shows an Air National Guard cargo plane in a nosedive seconds before it crashed near the Savannah airport.

The aging cargo plane was on its way to Arizona to be decommissioned to a aviation graveyard after over 60 years of service in Puerto Rico’s Air National Guard.

As a result of the fiery crash, five crew members and four other military personnel were killed.

The plane landed so hard on Georgia’s Highway 21 that only its tail section remained intact.

No one on the ground was hurt. The cause of the crash remains unclear.

The victims were all members of a fighter squadron that was using the plane to rescue Americans from the British Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma. The plane also supplied food and water to desperate Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria. Also the plane had just undergone a routine safety inspection.

The post VIDEO: Military Plane Crashes Killing Nine in Georgia appeared first on 850 WFTL.