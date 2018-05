A video obtained by WPLG shows a Ford Mustang doing donuts on a Fort Lauderdale bridge as people record the rubber-burning stunt on their cellphones.

The video was sent to Local 10 by a concerned viewer who witnessed the incident Sunday on the Southeast 17th Street bridge.

Fort Lauderdale police said two people who may have been involved were cited, but the bridge was clear by the time officers arrived.

